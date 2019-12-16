NEVLEC announces power outage on December 18th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2019) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a planned power outage on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

There will be an interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, which will affect the following areas:

Government Road, Grove Park Range to FLOW exchange to Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This interruption is necessary to extend High Voltage lines from Alexandra Hospital’s entrance to the FLOW exchange and connect Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This work is part of plans to improve the reliability to the Charlestown area and to customers supplied from the he Cotton Ground Feeder up to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquhoun’s Estate.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder which currently runs along the Island Main Road into Bath Village and on to the Lower Government Road will be re-routed along Pump Road through to New Cut via Marion Avenue and Government Road.

The Charlestown 2 Feeder which currently ends in the vicinity of Horsfords Valu Mart will be routed along the original route of the Charlestown 1 Feeder.

With switches placed at strategic locations, NEVLEC will be able to quickly restore electricity from either Feeder by changing the configuration of the system and isolating the fault to a much smaller area than in the past. This is expected to significantly improve reliability which is one of NEVLEC’s strategic goals.

NEVLEC solicits its customers understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption in our effort to improve reliability in the future.