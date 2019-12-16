Temporary road closure to facilitate NEVLEC works

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2019) — The following is a traffic notice announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC).

Due to works being carried out by NEVLEC on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the vicinity of Government Road and the FLOW exchange, Government Road to Alexandra Hospital and the road leading to the FLOW exchange will be closed to traffic between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the Charlestown 1 upgrade from the Island Main Road to Marion Avenue via Government Road.

NEVLEC wished to thank all its valued customers for their patience, and apologizes for the short notice and the inconvenience caused to motorists.