NEVLEC calls on public to exercise caution when working in vicinity of power lines

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2020) – The following is a statement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding its overhead power lines.

NEVLEC was very distressed over an unfortunate accident which occurred at Church Ground on the 29th January, 2020, where the hoist of a truck made contact with the overhead power lines whilst it was being raised.

This resulted in the truck operator, who was standing beside the truck, receiving an electric shock. Fortunately, the injuries suffered were not life threatening, and we hope to hear of his complete recovery in the coming days.

In light of this accident, NEVLEC wishes to inform all truck operators and anyone working in the vicinity of overhead power lines, to take every precaution necessary to avoid contact with its power lines. Some of these precautionary measures are:

First, make an assessment of the presence of power lines before doing any work. If there are power lines in the vicinity of where work is to be undertaken, ensure that anything that is being handled, including the hoist of a truck, remain at least 10 feet away from the power lines. When the hoist of a truck is being raised, careful observance must be taken to ensure that the hoist remains 10 feet away from the line. The tendency is for attention to be paid to the item being handled and not the hoist. If there is any doubt in relation to safety or the clearance of 10 feet from power lines cannot be maintained, please contact NEVLEC’s Emergency Dispatch Unit at Tel: 662-5811 to make an assessment of the situation. They will either arrange for the power to be turned off or remain on site to ensure that work is being carried out in a safe manner. Contact NEVLEC immediately if an incident occurs. If contact is made with the high voltage power lines, the relevant feeder will trip, and NEVLEC would need to ensure that it is safe to restore power. If you are in a truck which comes into contact with power lines, remain in the truck and contact NEVLEC to shut off the power. If you are in a truck that contacts power lines and you must exit because of an emergency such as a fire, jump out and away from the truck as far as possible. Never allow any part of your body to touch both the truck and the ground at the same time.

NEVLEC would like to ensure the safety and well-being of all the residents of Nevis.