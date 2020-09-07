NEVLEC continues upgrades for resilient, sustainable power grid, more outages announced

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 07, 2020) — The following is a list of power outages scheduled by the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) for the week commencing September 06, 2020. The outages are part of the company’s ongoing thrust to provide resiliency, sustainability and flexibility to the NEVLEC grid.

Tuesday September 08

NEVLEC wishes to advise Customers on the Charlestown 2 Feeder, from Prospect (Prospect junction to Ivor Walters Primary School) to Brown Hill and extending to the lower sections of Montpelier Estate, (above the Basketball Court) and Lampa Hill that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage lines from the Prospect Junction, in the area of Ceceele Browne Integrated School to the Ivor Walters Primary School, and relocation of poles in the area of Bridge Ghaut, as part of the Brown Hill Road Rehabilitation Project.

This undertaking is part of the Charlestown 2 / Gingerland Tie, to provide greater flexibility between the two Feeders.

Thursday September 10

NEVLEC wishes to advise Customers on the Gingerland Feeder, in the area of Bailey’s Yard to Pond Hill, including Montpelier Estate and Cox that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to energize Load-Break Switches (LBS) in Cox and Pond Hill, to provide NEVLEC with the flexibility to back feed from Charlestown 2 into Gingerland, and conversely Gingerland on to the Charlestown 2 Feeder.

Upon completion, areas between Bailey’s Yard and Cox will be fed from the Charlestown 2 Feeder. The areas from Beaumont to Pond Hill will remain on the Gingerland Feeder.

This upgrade is part of NEVLEC’s ongoing objective to provide resiliency, sustainability and flexibility to the NEVLEC grid.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.