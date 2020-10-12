NEVLEC informs of power outages to affect customers on Gingerland, Cotton Ground Feeders

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 12, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding scheduled power outages in areas connected to the Gingerland Feeder on October 13 and the Cotton Ground Feeder on 15.

October 13 , 2020

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder, from Golden Rock to Whitehall, including Zion and Butlers that there will be an outage on Tuesday October 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to complete remedial work in the areas of Fothergills and Webbe’s Ground.

October 15, 2020

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Bypass Road to the Cotton Ground Police Station, that there will be an outage on Thursday October 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from Lowlands to Paradise Estate which is part of the programme to upgrade the Cotton Ground Feeder.

NEVLEC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions, and wishes to thank the public for continued patience and cooperation.