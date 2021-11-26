NEVLEC schedules islandwide power outage November 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 26, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a scheduled power outage on November 28, 2021.

NEVLEC wishes to advise all customers that there will be an island-wide power outage on Sunday 28, from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

This is to facilitate the extension of the power plant’s LV (low voltage) switch board on the Wӓrtsilӓ #12 unit.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this interruption may cause.