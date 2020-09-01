NEVLEC schedules power outage September 03 for Brown Hill, surrounding areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 01, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) has scheduled a power outage on September 03, 2020 as part of the Brown Hill Road Rehabilitation Project.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Charlestown 2 Feeder, from Prospect (Prospect junction to Ivor Walters Primary School) to Brown Hill and extending to the lower sections of Montpelier Estate, (above the basketball court) and Lampa Hill that there will be an outage on Thursday September 03, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage lines from Prospect junction, in the area of Ceceele Browne Integrated School to Ivor Walters School and relocation of poles in the area of Bridge Ghaut, as part of the Brown Hill Road Rehabilitation Project.

This undertaking is part of the Charlestown 2/Gingerland Tie, to provide greater flexibility between the two Feeders.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.