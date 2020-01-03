NEVLEC to interrupt power supply at Braziers Estate, limited number of customers to be affected

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 03, 2020) – The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding an interruption to a few customers at Braziers Estate on Wednesday January 08, 2020.

Power outage: Wednesday, January 08, 2020.

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Why: To remove one three-phase transformer and install two single-phase transformers to improve power quality and reduce line losses.

Areas to be affected: Braziers Estate in the area in close proximity to Royalty Apartment Building.

NEVLEC apologises for the inconveniences that may be caused by the outage, and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified.

For additional information please call our customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service: 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service: 469-9100 or 662-5811

