New water rates to take effect in March 2024, says Hon. Spencer Brand

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 07, 2023)- Minister responsible for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Spencer Brand has announced that new rates for water will take effect in March of 2024.

The Honourable Brand disclosed the information regarding the reassessment of the water rates on Nevis on Wednesday, December 06, during the Budget 2024 debate in the Nevis Island Assembly.

Currently consumers pay a Domestic Rate of $13.00 per thousand gallons for the first 3000 gallons and for usage above 3000 gallons, a rate of $15.60 per thousand gallons applies.

“The technical proposed the Domestic Rate remains at $13 per thousand gallons- for the first 2000 gallons. They have proposed $18 per thousand gallons between 2001 to 4000 gallons, and above 4000 gallons the rate increases to $20 per thousand gallons.

“This structure is proposed so that people would not waste water,” he said, adding that conservation of the scarce resource is imperative.

The current Commercial/Hotel/Industrial Rate stands at $32.50 per thousand gallons. The proposed rate is $32.50 per thousand gallons up to 10,000 gallons, and above 10,000 gallons the rate increases to $45.00 per thousand gallons.

The Four Seasons Irrigation (non-potable) rate is currently $26.00 per thousand gallons. It is proposed that the rate be increased to $30.00 per thousand gallons.

“The high demands of the Four Seasons Resort for water, especially during times of rationing when drought conditions prevail, would warrant the increase,” the Minister explained.

The Agricultural/Farmers’ Concessionary Rates stand at $6.50 per thousand gallons up to 10,000 gallons and above that $13.00 per thousand gallons. The proposed new rate for farmers is $8.50 and $15.00 respectively.

With regards to truckers (water delivery), the current rate of $52.00 per thousand gallons is proposed for increase to $75.00 per thousand gallons.

The Honourable Brand assured that for seniors living alone, the rate remains unchanged where there is no charge for consumption up to 3,000 gallons.

The Honourable Brand had indicated previously that increasing costs associated with providing a consistent and adequate potable water supply to residents had necessitated the reassessment of the water rates. The NIA’s Water Services Department has upgraded the pipelines for the water distribution system island-wide, and commissioned several glass-fused-to-steel reservoirs to increase the island’s water storage capacity.

In addition, the Nevis Island Administration is advancing plans to drill three new wells at Stoney Hill, Braziers, and Dasent’s Estate to satisfy the growing residential and commercial demand for the crucial resource. The NIA has invited five drilling companies to provide costing for this exercise, a project they estimate will cost approximately five million dollars.