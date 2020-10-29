NIA announces availability of Edu Nova Scholarship 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) from the High Commission of St. Christopher and Nevis in Canada regarding the availability of the Edu Nova Scholarship 2020.

Details of Edu Nova Scholarship 2020

To receive the EduNova Scholarship for $5,000 Canadian dollars, a student must:

– Be a citizen of the country of the winning Ambassador;

– Demonstrate an acceptance letter from a Nova Scotia post-secondary institution, language school or K-12 program;

– Be a new student to a Nova Scotia institution;

– Register and maintain full-time student status at the selected institution throughout the use of the scholarship;

– The scholarship must be used before the 2022-2023 academic year.

The scholarship covers:

– Tuition in the amount of a one-time $5,000 allotment to any Nova Scotia K-12, language or postsecondary school.

How to redeem the scholarship :

Students must send an email to natasha@edunova.ca and info@hcstkittsnevis.ca and include all of the following information:

– Acceptance letter from a Nova Scotia school

– Full name;

– Country and city of residence;

– Birthdate;

– Selected school and program;

– Date you will begin your studies;

– A letter from the respective country’s Ambassador, High Commissioner or diplomatic representative to Canada.