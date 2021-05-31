NIA announces availability of OAS/MIU Scholarship 2021 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 31, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) wishes to inform that the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Marconi International University (MIU) of the United States decided to support outstanding individuals by sponsoring the following academic scholarships:

Master of Science in International Business Administration;

Master of Science in Educational Leadership, Management and Emergent Technologies;

Master of Science in International Business Administration + Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery C.E. Program;

Master of Science in International Business Administration + Environmental Management C.E. Program;

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

All programs will be offered in English virtually and will commence on September 7, 2021.

The deadline for university admission and scholarship application is August 10, 2021 . A copy of your application should be forwarded to the Ministry of Human Resources for further processing by Friday, July 23, 2021 .

For guidance on the program admission process, contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill Ms. Ronice Williams

Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163 Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5164

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com Email: ronice.williams@niagov.com

For guidance on the programme admission process, kindly contact:

MIU Admissions

Tel.: 1(786)706-5695

Email: admissions@miuniversity.edu

Website: www.miuniverity.edu

Any questions regarding the scholarship programs should be addressed to scholarships@oas.org.