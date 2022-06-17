NIA announces Cuba scholarship offer for studies in 2023

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2022) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has received the call for Cuban scholarships for the 2023 academic year.

Interested persons are invited to apply as soon as possible as the deadline for the submission of applications to the Ministry of Human Resources is Wednesday, August 24, 2022 .

A total of nine (9) scholarships are on offer to St. Kitts and Nevis in the following areas:

Five (5) for Medicine

One (1) for Nursing/Health Technology

Two (2) for specialisation in Medicine; and

One (1) for a non-medical discipline

Individuals applying for specialization in Medicine must be a graduate with a medical degree from Cuba, and may be older than 25 years of age.

Applicants for study in Medicine, Nursing/Health Technology, or a non-medical discipline must be under 25 years of age.

All applicants must be a high school or college graduate; and must come from a low income family that is unable to pay for studies.

The successful candidates are expected to travel to Cuba to commence their studies in February 2023 .

For more information on the application process, scholarship requirements and benefits, selection process, and any other relevant concerns or questions, should kindly contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd;

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill; or

Ms. Shaniele Skeete at the Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. (869) 469-5521 ex. 5166/3/4

(869) 469-5521 ext. 5166/3/4

or

Ms. Jamilah Adams

Human Resource and Management Department

Government of Saint Kitts

(869) 467-1323