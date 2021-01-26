NIA announces National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 26, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

Thursday, January 28, 2021, has been designated as a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving to express gratitude to Almighty God for His providence and goodness during the past year, and to plead for His continued guidance and protection in 2021.

All churches on the island of Nevis will therefore be open on this day from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to allow the general public to enter, throughout the day, for the purpose of individual prayer.