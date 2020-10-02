NIA announces OAS-Chile tourism certification online course

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 02, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities for an OAS-Chile tourism certification online course.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of scholarship offers for an online ‘Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course’.

The OAS-Government of Chile Scholarship and Training Project will be conducted by the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute in the United States. The program is recognized worldwide as one of the highest acknowledgements of the guest service excellence for hospitality and tourism employees.

The course is aimed at creating a dependable guest service language and platform for tourism employees. It offers the following benefits:

Course fees

Learning materials

The certification exam

To apply, persons must present the following:

A copy of a government-issued ID (Passport ID page or National ID Card); and

An updated CV or resume, which includes educational background and experience.

The deadline for application submission is October 25, 2020. The course will commence on November 16, 2020.

For more information and to apply, please visit the following links or contact the individuals listed below:

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1099&Type=4&Lang=Eng

scholarships@oas.org

Contact training personnel at the Ministry of Human Resources: Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163/4 or

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com