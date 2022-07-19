NIA announces OAS Scholarship Opportunities 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 19, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding Organization of American States (OAS) scholarship opportunities.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to convey that the Marconi International University (MIU) and the Organization of American States (OAS) are offering scholarships for studies in undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The programmes are as follows:

a) Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BBA) + Expert Certificate; b) Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering (BCE) + Expert Certificate; c) International Master’s in Business Administration (iMBA) + Expert Certificate; and d) Master of Science in Educational Leadership, Management and New Technologies (MEL) + Expert Certificate;

The programmes will be conducted online and the scholarship will cover 60 percent of tuition fees.

Classes begin as early as September 6, 2022, and the deadline for submission of scholarship applications is Monday, August 15, 2022.

Applications can be completed online at

https://miuniversity.edu/admission/?utm_source=other&utm_medium=web&utm_content=pdf&utm_campaign=othermarconi_pdfen_gen_oea_web

For more information on the scholarship application procedures, selection criteria, eligibility, and more, kindly refer to the above webpage.

For guidance on the programme admission process, please contact MIU Admissions at:

Telephone: (+1) (786)706-5695

E-mail: admissions@miuniversity.edu

Website: www.miuniversity.edu