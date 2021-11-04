NIA announces OAS-UAGM Scholarships 2021 for undergraduate and graduate studies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform of the following scholarship opportunities offered by the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the University Ana G. Mendez University (UAGM):

Master of Education with a specialty in Teaching English as a Second Language

Master of Business Administration with a specialty in Management

Master of Business Administration with a specialty in Finance

Master of Arts with a specialty in Forensic Science

Master of Science in Nursing with a specialty in Advanced Family Practice

Master of Public Affairs with specialty in Criminal Justice

For information on the above and other programmes offered, application and scholarship process, course duration, eligibility, scholarship selection criteria and process, and more please visit www.oas.org/scholarships.

Applicants are required to register online via https://anagmendez.net/international-scholarships/index_es.html (Ensure to click the English tab)

Kindly note that applications are to be sent to the Ministry of Human Resources by Wednesday November 22 nd, 2021 for onward processing.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please email scholarships@oas.org.

For further information, please feel free to contact the following persons at 469-5521 ext. 5163/6 or email shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or shelly.jones-liburd@niagov.com.