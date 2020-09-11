NIA announces opportunity for study in UK through Chevening Scholarship Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 11, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration regarding the United Kingdom Chevening Scholarship Programme.

The Chevening Scholarship programme offers students the opportunity to pursue a fully funded Masters course at a UK university, and comes with quite a few benefits such as the following:

Fully funded tuition fees to your chosen university Living expenses for the duration of your studies Return flight to the UK Access to exclusive events across the UK; and Joining an international Chevening network

Interested persons can apply during the period September 3rd to November 3rd, 2020. Please visit the website www.chevening.org to apply and to access additional information.