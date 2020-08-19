NIA announces scholarship offers for 2021 in Germany

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding German scholarship offers for 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of the 2021 German Scholarship offers.

The Ministry encourages individuals who are interested in pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral studies to apply for the scholarship programmes. The programmes cover a variety of fields such as Architecture, Music, Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Film, and Design/Visual Communication.

The scholarship provides the following benefits:

Travel allowance

Research allowance

Monthly rent subsidy

Monthly allowance for accompanying family members

Language preparation offers

Insurance coverage

The application deadlines are as follows:

Science – September 17, 2020

Architecture – September 30, 2020

Music – October 01, 2020

Performing & Fine Arts, Film, Design/Visual Communication & Film – November 30, 2020

For detailed information regarding eligibility, application procedures, programmes and more, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

(869) 469-5521 ext. 5163/4