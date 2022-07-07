NIA announces scholarship opportunities in Morocco for 2022-2023

The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the an offer for scholarship opportunities in Morocco for 2022-2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is pleased to inform that the Government of Morocco invites citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for higher education scholarships which offers the below listed benefits:

o Tuition fees, registration fees, insurance and school supplies;

o Accommodation;

o Monthly stipend; and

o Travel airfare.

Interested candidates must be between ages 19 to 23 and should submit the following documents along with a completed application form (see attached):

o Two (2) certified copies of high school diploma or certificate of qualifications;

o Two (2) certified copies of high school transcript;

o Two (2) extracts of birth certificate;

o Two (2) photocopies of passport bio-data page;

o One (1) original recent police record;

o Two (2) recent passport size photos (notarized); and

o A medical certificate issued by the public health services confirming one’s physical fitness and certifying that one is vaccinated and is not affected by any contagious or acute diseases (specifically, Tuberculosis and COVID-19).

Candidates for the master’s or doctoral degree must also provide certified copies of higher education diplomas, transcripts and curricular.

Please note that all applicants must be fully vaccinated.

Applicants must submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, July 28th 2022 .

For additional information or to apply, kindly visit www.aui.ma or contact the following individuals:

Mrs. Shelly Liburd; Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill; or Miss Shaniele Skeete

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163 or 5166 or 5164

Emails: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com, shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or shaniele.skeete@niagov.com