NIA announces Serbia scholarship 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 06, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a study opportunity in Serbia.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is delighted to announce the Republic of Serbia Scholarship 2022.

This scholarship is made available to one (1) national of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishing to pursue undergraduate or graduate studies in Serbia.

Kindly note that applicants should not be older than 26 years old.

The benefits of the scholarship include but are not limited to:

Serbian language preparatory courses

Accommodation and food in student centres

Resident visa

Monthly scholarship monetary award

Health Insurance

The scholarship does not cover airfare, public transportation and cost of textbooks.

The deadline for applications to be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources is Friday, September 30, 2022 .

Please note that the deadline on the scholarship guidelines is October 31st. However, this date is for applications to be received by the embassy and not the Ministry of Human Resources. Therefore, applications received after September 30th will not be accepted.

For further details on the terms and conditions of the scholarship award, the participating faculties, access to the application form and more, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com / shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com / shaniele.skeete@niagov.com

Tel. no. 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4/6