NIA announces short online training courses offered by Indian Government

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding short training courses offered online by the Government of India.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform that the Government of India is conducting a series of short training online courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The ITEC programs are diversified in areas of:

Solar energy technologies; Water transmission and distribution engineering; Policies on biomedical devices; Big data analytics for policy planners; Data analytics for beginners; Finance for non-finance background leaders; Financial inclusion and development; Entrepreneurship and small business development trainers/promoters; Institutional planning and management for heads of educational institutions; Management systems; Promotion of start-ups in healthcare sector; and Laboratory quality management systems and internal audit.

Kindly note that interested persons must register online at least four (4) days before the start of the course at https://itecgoi.in/e-itec. Courses begin as early as March however, the commencement date for each program differs.