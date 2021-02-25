NIA announces study opportunities in Romania

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities in Romania.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration(NIA) wishes to inform of the Romanian Scholarship Program 2021. This scholarship opportunity funded by the Romanian state targets candidates interested in pursuing studies at the undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate levels.

The benefits of the scholarship include:

Registration and admission fees

Tuition fees

Monthly allowance

Accommodation expenses

Medical assistance

Transportation

Candidates can choose a maximum of two (2) study options from the educational programs being offered. It is important to note that scholarships are NOT offered in the fields of medicine, dental medicine and pharmacy.

The list of accredited higher education institutions can be found via https://www.edu.ro/institutii-invatamant-superior. Note that each university’s deadline is different and would also differ from the scholarship’s deadline.

The deadline for applications to be received by the Ministry of Human Resources is Monday, April 5 , 2021 . The Romanian state’s scholarship publication specifies a deadline of April 30, 2021. Kindly note that this date is for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, the Ministry will refuse all applications received after April 5, 2021.

For further information on the scholarship selection process, eligibility and more, kindly contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill or Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4