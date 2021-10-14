NIA announces study opportunities through OAS/Marconi International University

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (OCTOBER 14, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) pertaining to the availability of study opportunities through the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Marconi International University.

OAS-MIU Scholarships 2021

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of the following scholarship opportunities offered by the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Marconi International University.

All programs will be offered in English:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (BBA) plus Specialization

Bachelor’s Degree Computer Engineering (BCE) plus Specialization

Master’s Degree in International Business Administration (iMBA) plus Specialization

Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, Management and Emerging Technologies (MEL) plus Specialization

For information on application and scholarship process, course duration, eligibility, scholarship selection criteria and process, and more, please visit www.oas.org/scholarships.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please email scholarships@oas.org.