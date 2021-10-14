Distribution of free hand sanitizers and masks continues

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 14, 2021)- – Members of the general public are being encouraged to take advantage of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) free hand sanitizers and masks distribution.

The NIA, through the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, began distributing the items on Monday, October 11, 2021 at community centres across the island.

Ms. Leander Cornelius, Manager of the Jessups Community Centre said on the first day more than 40 persons collected sanitizers and masks.

Mr. Elphlin “King Meeko” Warner, Manager of the Cotton Ground Community Centre reported similar numbers. He said there were several cases of each item available and they would continue distribution until supplies were exhausted.

Each person will be given one 5-pack of reusable face masks and one bottle of hand sanitizer. These items, deemed necessary as COVID-19 prevention measures, will be distributed during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.