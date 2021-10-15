Premier Brantley returns to Nevis after official travel duties

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 14, 2021) – – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley returned to Nevis on Thursday, October 14, 2021 following official travel to Belgrade, Serbia in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Upon his return the Premier began a 24-hour quarantine period consistent with the new passenger arrival COVID-19 protocols. He will be administered a PCR test on October 15 and once a negative result is returned, he will be released from quarantine.