NIA announces higher education Moroccan scholarships for 2021/22 academic year

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2021) – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), pertaining to opportunities available for higher education scholarships in Morocco for the 2021/22 academic year.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is pleased to inform that the Government of Morocco invites citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for higher education scholarships which offers the below listed benefits:

Tuition fees, registration fees, insurance and school supplies

Accommodation

Monthly stipend; and

Travel airfare

Interested candidates must be between ages 19 to 23 and should submit the following documents along with a completed application form (downloadable from www.amci.ma/fcf.pdf):

Two (2) photocopies of High School diploma or certificate of qualifications;

Two (2) photocopies of High School transcript;

Two (2) extracts of Birth certificate

Two (2) photocopies of passport bio-data page

Recent police record

Two (2) recent passport size photos (notarized); and

A medical certificate issued by the public health services confirming one’s physical fitness and certifying that one is vaccinated and is not affected by any contagious or acute diseases (specifically, Tuberculosis and COVID-19).

Note that candidates would be informed of any necessary alterations and/or deferments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants must submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

For additional information or to apply, kindly visit www.aui.ma or contact the following individuals:

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs.) or Shelly Liburd (Mrs.)

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/6

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com