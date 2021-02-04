NIA announces study opportunity in Costa Rica to pursue Agricultural Science degree

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 04, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in collaboration with Earth University is offering two scholarships.

These scholarships will be awarded to women who wish to study a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science at the Earth University in Costa Rica.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs Women’s Month celebration in March for which an element of our focus is “Women in Agriculture”. Earth University would also like to encourage women to continue to build their potential as leaders of change.

Individuals are urged to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity which covers full tuition, accommodation, food, and medical expenses. Interested persons must visit www.earth.ac.cr/apply to apply by February 2 8, 2021 .

For additional information please utilize the information below or contact the individuals listed:

WhatsApp: +506 2713 0210

Website: www.earth.ac.cr/apply or admisiones@earth.ac.cr

Contact persons:

Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke or Ms. Latoya Jeffers (Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs)

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill or Ms. Ronice Williams (Ministry of Human Resources)

Nevis Island Administration

Email: latoya.jeffers@niagov.com or shelisa.martinclarke@niagov.com

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 6490/1

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4