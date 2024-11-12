NIA Announces Vacancy for Community Nurse Midwife at the Ministry of Health et al.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 12, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of COMMUNITY NURSE MIDWIFE.

OVERVIEW

The Community Nurse Midwife will be directly supervised by the Community Nurse Manager. The officer will have responsibility for supervising all Nursing Attendants, Nursing Assistants, Community Health Workers, and other clinical support staff. The officer will also provide comprehensive community health service in conjunction with the health care team and provide quality primary health care nursing services to persons in the catchment areas.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following is a representation of the duties of the Community Nurse Midwife:

Collaborate with the Community Health Nursing Coordinator

Liaises with the medical team and other stakeholders in providing health services

Responsible for requisitioning as well as managing supplies and equipment

Prepares materials for education and counseling sessions with clients

Shares responsibility for the preparation and maintenance of records kept at the health center

Assist in District Medical Officer clinic sessions

Prepares reports as requested on matters pertaining to nursing

Promotes good interpersonal relations and public confidence

Keep up to date with advances in nursing

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing with a valid license to practice in the Federation

Must be adaptable and resourceful with strong organizational skills

Highly confidential and compassionate

Exhibit extensive experience in providing healthcare to communities

Leadership, management, and problem-solving skills with the ability to make quick judgments

Great communication skills with the ability to cope with challenging and potentially emotional situations

Must have knowledge and skills in health promotion, disease prevention, case management, environmental health, disaster management, and research and evaluation

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N36 – N37.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) to: