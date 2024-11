NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 12, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Land Registry Department (Nevis Circuit):

The Land Registry Department Nevis wishes to inform that our office at Solomon Arcade will be closed at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

Our office will resume operation on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.