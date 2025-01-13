NIA announces vacancy for Training Officer I
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2025) – The following is a scholarship announcement from the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources:
The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources invites eligible persons to apply for the role of Training Officer I.
OVERVIEW
The Ministry of Human Resources is searching for a proactive, passionate, and resourceful individual to assist the Training Team in delivering exceptional learning and professional development services. The successful candidate will contribute to the planning, organizing, and evaluating of training programs. The person will also have considerable accountability for processing scholarship applications. The aspirant must, therefore, be cognizant of the significance of positive working relationships, professional ethics, public service governance, and a Public Officer’s duty to serve generously.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The following is an excerpt of the responsibilities for Training Officer I:
- Lead in all scholarship-related matters
- Educate Public Officers and the public on scholarship opportunities and procedures
- Examine and file all scholarship announcement(s) and related correspondences received
- Construct scholarship notification for dissemination to all management and staff, and to the public
- Ensure that scholarship deadlines are agreed upon with the St. Kitts HR or Foreign Affairs Offices
- Familiarize oneself with scholarship information to assist with general inquiries
- Develop new scholarship procedures as needed
- Forward applications to the appropriate department and/or embassy
- Communicate final decisions on scholarship applications to candidates
- Revive and resend scholarship notifications that have longstanding deadlines
- Assist with publicizing applicants’ experiences and achievements
- Manage Facebook and other social media content
- Reports to the Training Manager
- JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Management, Marketing, Psychology or related fields
- At least three (3) years of work experience in a relative environment
- Must be confidential and impartial; be able to build and maintain positive working relationships
- Computer literate; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; emotional intelligence
- Organized, time management, multitasking, and prioritization skills; reliable and proactive
- Customer service-oriented; be courteous and exude considerable levels of maturity
- Initiative, creative, self-motivated; analytical, and research-oriented
- Experienced in event planning, organizing seminars or workshops; involvement in social activities
SALARY
The proposed salary scale is N33-N36.
LOCATION
Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by January 27, 2025, to:
- MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site.
- CONTACT NUMBER: (869)469-5521 5161/5163/5160
- EMAIL Applications to: hrd@niagovkn.com