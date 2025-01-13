NIA announces vacancy for Training Officer I

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2025) – The following is a scholarship announcement from the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources:

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources invites eligible persons to apply for the role of Training Officer I.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Human Resources is searching for a proactive, passionate, and resourceful individual to assist the Training Team in delivering exceptional learning and professional development services. The successful candidate will contribute to the planning, organizing, and evaluating of training programs. The person will also have considerable accountability for processing scholarship applications. The aspirant must, therefore, be cognizant of the significance of positive working relationships, professional ethics, public service governance, and a Public Officer’s duty to serve generously.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following is an excerpt of the responsibilities for Training Officer I:

Lead in all scholarship-related matters

Educate Public Officers and the public on scholarship opportunities and procedures

Examine and file all scholarship announcement(s) and related correspondences received

Construct scholarship notification for dissemination to all management and staff, and to the public

Ensure that scholarship deadlines are agreed upon with the St. Kitts HR or Foreign Affairs Offices

Familiarize oneself with scholarship information to assist with general inquiries

Develop new scholarship procedures as needed

Forward applications to the appropriate department and/or embassy

Communicate final decisions on scholarship applications to candidates

Revive and resend scholarship notifications that have longstanding deadlines

Assist with publicizing applicants’ experiences and achievements

Manage Facebook and other social media content

Reports to the Training Manager



JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Management, Marketing, Psychology or related fields

At least three (3) years of work experience in a relative environment

Must be confidential and impartial; be able to build and maintain positive working relationships

Computer literate; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; emotional intelligence

Organized, time management, multitasking, and prioritization skills; reliable and proactive

Customer service-oriented; be courteous and exude considerable levels of maturity

Initiative, creative, self-motivated; analytical, and research-oriented

Experienced in event planning, organizing seminars or workshops; involvement in social activities

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33-N36.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by January 27, 2025 , to: