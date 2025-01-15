Deputy Premier of Nevis Congratulates US Senator with Nevisian Heritage on Historic Election Victory

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 15, 2025) – The Honourable Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis, has extended warm congratulations to his cousin, Senator Siela Bynoe, on her historic election victory as the first Black State Senator to represent Long Island’s 6th State Senate District in New York.

Her inauguration on January 05, 2025, marked a groundbreaking moment as she becomes the first Black legislator in the 247-year history of the New York State Senate to represent this district.

“I am delighted to heartily congratulate my cousin Senator Siela Bynoe on being elected and sworn in as a State Senator for Long Island, New York. I am exceptionally proud of this signal achievement of someone whose roots are right here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” remarked Deputy Premier Evelyn.

“Senator Bynoe is intelligent, hard-working, focused and humble and I am confident she will do an exceptional job.”

Senator Bynoe proudly carries Nevisian and Kittitian heritage. Her grandfather, the late Charles Dore, hailed from Gingerland, Nevis, while her mother, the late Deloris Bynoe, was born on St. Kitts.

Senator Bynoe emerged victorious in last year’s Long Island Senate elections, succeeding Kevin Thomas. Her impressive political career includes a decade of service as Nassau County Legislator for her hometown of Westbury, following her election in a special election in 2014. Before that, she served as a commissioner for the North Hempstead Housing Authority and was elected to the Westbury Board of Education, where she focused on advancing educational policies during her two terms.

Throughout her career, Senator Bynoe has been a vocal advocate for mental and behavioral health in schools, healthcare access, affordable housing, and assisting first-time homebuyers in Long Island.

During her swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Bynoe reaffirmed her commitment to creating affordable housing and strengthening public schools. The event drew notable political figures, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James, and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Senator Bynoe’s groundbreaking achievement not only highlights her dedication to public service but also celebrates the rich cultural legacy of Nevis and St. Kitts, making her a beacon of inspiration for future generations.