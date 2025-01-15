Crime Decreases by 11% in Nevis with Improved Detection Rates, Reports Superintendent Alonzo Carty

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2025) – Superintendent Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander of District C (Nevis), has reported an 11 percent reduction in reported crimes and an improvement in crime detection rates for Nevis in 2024.

Superintendent Carty disclosed the positive news while delivering remarks at the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Nevis Division New Year’s Service held on January 09, 2025 at the Nevis Disaster Management Department conference room.

He highlighted the reduction in crime as a key accomplishment for the Division.

“As it relates to crime statistics, I can report that 2024 ended with a total of 171 reported crimes. Of that figure, 82 were detected, which translates to a 48 percent detection rate. In comparison to 2023, there was a total of 192 reported crimes, of which 89 were solve- a 46 percent detection rate. This represents an 11 percent reduction in reported crimes.”

The Superintendent acknowledged the challenges faced in addressing various crimes, including larcenies, malicious damage, and break-ins, but expressed pride in the progress made.

“I know that we had many challenges with respect to other crimes such as larcenies, the malicious damage, the breakings and the like, but I say to you, that we would have made significant headway as it relates to solving a number of these matters and putting the offenders behind bars.”

Other notable achievements in the Division’s traffic and tactical operations included the successful removal of three illegal firearms and a significant amount of ammunition from the streets of Nevis.

Superintendent Carty also emphasized the impact of their ongoing commitment to community engagement through the “Community Policing” initiative.

“We sought to engage the communities around Nevis, to hear what their needs are, and how we can better serve them. We also sought to build and further consolidate relations with other agencies as we take a multi-pronged approach to crime fighting.”

Additionally, the School Liaison Officer Programme has fostered positive connections with students at the primary and secondary levels. These efforts, the Superintendent said, are in alignment with the Commissioner’s seven pillars of policing.

Superintendent Carty took the opportunity to express profound gratitude to his colleagues and partners for their unwavering support, resilience and dedication.

“I want to extend profound appreciation to the Inspectors for their support and commitment in the effective management of this Division. I also want to express thanks to the entire rank and file- the Traffic Department, Task Force, the Criminal Investigation Department, the out-stations, the Beat and Patrol Unit, Forensic Services Unit, the Divisional office, Local Intelligence Office, the Criminal Records Office, the Special Victims Unit, the Court and Process Department, and of course our partners, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force.”

The RSCNPF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the island and will continue to adapt its strategies to address the challenges of crime-fighting in 2025.