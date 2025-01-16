NIA Takes Strategic Steps to Advance Nevis’ Geothermal Energy Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 16, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has given a comprehensive update on Nevis’ Geothermal Energy Project, emphasizing the methodical approach being taken to ensure the project’s success.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy, said the government is now moving forward despite past challenges and aims to finalize the bidding process for the drilling early in 2025.

“I’m happy to report that despite many setbacks, the project is now progressing well. The tender for drilling contractors has been sent out, and a number of inter-regional and international contractors have been shortlisted to bid for the project. The return of the bid documents is projected for February 2025,” Premier Brantley stated.

Reflecting on earlier stages of the project, Premier Brantley explained that this is the second round of bidding, following a first round which resulted in the receipt of three bids, none of which met the government’s requirements.

At the completion of that unsuccessful exercise, there was a consultation with top firms in the industry, he said, following which there was a revision of the bidding document to address issues raised during that consultation.

The Premier outlined the subsequent plans for the project’s development.

“The next steps will include site visits by prospective bidders, scheduling pre-bid meetings with shortlisted firms in January to address any further queries or concerns, return of bid documents in February 2025, evaluation of those bids, and approval of a selected firm, immediately followed by the execution of the contract with the successful bidders, and finally, the long-awaited commencement of the drilling process.”

Acknowledging the complexities of the project, Premier Brantley highlighted the dependency on bid quality for final timelines.

“The final timelines in relation to the above list of activities will no doubt depend on the number and quality of bids received. The design of the geothermal power plant will also depend on the outcome of the drilling programme.

“We will be requesting expressions of interest from suitable firms during the first quarter of the new fiscal year to begin to sensitize them about this project.”

Premier Brantley further informed that he met with representatives from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and secured financing towards the construction of the power plant and overall grid upgrades.

The geothermal power plant is expected to be developed under a public-private partnership model. The NIA had previously secured significant financing from the CDB for the drilling of geothermal production and re-injection wells.

Premier Brantley reaffirmed the project’s transformative potential for Nevis and the wider Federation.

“This geothermal initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to renewable energy and energy independence. It’s not just a project for Nevis but a legacy for generations to come,” he said.