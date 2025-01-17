NIA’s Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation Continues Efforts to Provide Affordable Homes for All

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 17, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the state-owned Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), remains committed to addressing the growing demand for affordable housing for all citizens and residents of Nevis.

In a recent update, Minister of Lands and Housing, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, revealed the NHLDC’s plans for 2025 to provide homes that meet the community’s needs.

“Forty-six affordable homes with all amenities will be done. Houses will be a mixture of four, three, two, and one bedroom built on approximately 5,000 to 8,000 square feet of land within the corporation’s existing developments. The houses for the 46 will be distributed in the following areas: Maddens (Cedar View) – 6 homes, Hamilton Estate (Sugar Mill Residences) – 3 homes, Rices Village (Bay View Gardens) – 2 homes, Craddock Road (Mountain Crest Residences) – 5 homes, Low Ground Estate (Chimney Crescent) – 5 homes and Zion (New River)- 25.”

The Minister also highlighted key infrastructure projects, including road and drainage networks as well as water networks in several areas.

“University Heights- road and drainage network; Cedar View, Madden’s Phase 3- road and drainage network and water network; Chimney Crescent- road and drainage network; Mountain Crest Residences (Craddock Road)- road and drainage network; Bay View Gardens, Rice’s- road and drainage network and water network as well in those areas,” Hon. Evelyn shared.

During the fiscal period 2024, the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation projected to construct a total of thirty-three (33) homes at an estimated cost of $8.9 million. To date a total of fourteen (14) homes have been fully completed and nineteen (19) are under construction. These homes were at Maddens Cedar View Housing Development (Phase 3), Craddock Road, Chimney Crescent and New River.

Overall, the total number of houses constructed by the NHLDC for the period 2013 to 2024 stands at 329, at total cost of $71.8 million.