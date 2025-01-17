Men on Nevis Urged to Take Advantage of Urology Associates’ Free Prostate Screening on Saturday, January 18th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 17, 2025)- Men in Nevis are being encouraged to take advantage of a free prostate screening clinic being offered by Urology Associates on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The annual event, being held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park this year, targets men aged 40 years and older, providing them with an opportunity to assess their prostate health.

Dr. Dwayne Thwaites will lead the team of six doctors along with other health care professionals and volunteers from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs.

Specialists Dr. Brian Cohen and Dr. Daniel Caruso, urologists with Urology Associates, detailed the screening process during a press conference on Thursday, January 16.

Dr. Caruso explained, “It’s a two-step process. It involves getting a blood draw, which is a relatively easy step, and then a quick physical examination. It is a rectal examination. We’re very careful and sensitive to the fact that it is uncomfortable. We maintain everyone’s privacy when they come in. And what’s good about the exam is you’re told in that moment where you stand.”

The procedure will be performed in a private area where the doctor will spend a few moments with the patient, answer a few questions, and do the quick exam which is not painful, preserving dignity and privacy through the process.

Dr. Cohen emphasized the simplicity and importance of participating in the screening, pointing out that Afro-Caribbean men have a higher risk of prostate cancer than any other population of men in the world.

“All you have to do is show up on Saturday, stand in line for a couple minutes. Takes two to three seconds to have your prostate exam, quick blood draw, and then you’re out the door,” he said.

“I think the big message is that prostate cancer, when it is treatable, does not cause any symptoms. So, just because you feel good [you] could have prostate cancer right now at this moment in time. It’s not something that we are able to detect without doing the rectal examination and without the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test.”

He advised men in their late 30’s with familial prostate cancer to begin prostate screening before the age of 40.

In 2024, 601 men benefited from the free clinic hosted by Urology Associates. Men are encouraged to register from 6:30 a.m. on Saturday for a prompt start at 8:00 a.m.