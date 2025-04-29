OAS/ Universidad Internacional de Valencia Scholarship 2025 Offer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2025)- The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the Universidad Internacional de Valencia is offering scholarships for OAS member states.

This scholarship opportunity targets candidates interested in pursuing a Master Degree in Business, Communication, Health, Education, Arts & Humanities, Law, Science and Technology. This one (1) year program will be conducted online and will be taught in Spanish. It offers a 60% tuition waiver.

All applications must be submitted via https://becas.universidadviu.com/becas-OEA . The deadline for the submission is Friday, 30th May, 2025 .

For additional information on the eligibility, scholarship selection criteria, selection process, and more, please see the attached brochure.