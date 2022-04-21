NIA Cabinet eulogizes beloved former Premier, His Excellency the late Ambassador Vance Amory 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 20, 2022) – – Members of the Concerned Citizens Movement-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) expressed profound sadness as they paid formal tribute to former Premier of Nevis, the late Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory during a special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on April 19, 2022. Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Leader of the CCM, highlighted the life, courage, sacrifice, and legacy of Mr. Amory. He said the former Premier’s life as a father, husband, teacher, cricketer, banker, ambassador and politician was a model of excellence. “For my part, I had the honour and privilege of working with him for a number of years and there was never a day then and since, that I was not proud of that fact. Over the years Vance instilled in me a sense of courage and steadfastness in the pursuit of principles that has served me well over the years. His life was a portrait of leadership and he exemplified the qualities of a great leader. His leadership style was always one of inclusion and was consensus based. Through his personal example he influenced others. As his deputy I felt privileged to be grounded by his wisdom and foresight. “As our party and political leader he put principles above politics. His was to serve a cause greater than his own self-interest. He believed that the opportunity to lead others was an extraordinary responsibility which should never be taken for granted. Through his great leadership, he made Nevis stand tall; indeed he was an inspiration for all. Vance Amory was loved and revered by most. He was respected, not only as a role model, but also as a pioneer. As a pioneer he opened doors and created opportunities for the next generation to build upon,” he said, noting the impact that Mr. Amory had on the people with whom he came into contact and the country that he loved and cherished so dearly will never fade.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the NIA, and area representative for St. George, Gingerland, said parish residents were especially saddened to have lost a giant. He pointed out that because the Hon. Amory had been born in Rawlins Village and had represented the constituency for 33 years, he was extra special to the people of St. George, Gingerland.

“With his passing we have lost a part of us. The people of Gingerland are proud that we would have produced one of, if not the most respected and loved individual to walk the streets of Nevis. We the people of St. George, Gingerland are exceptionally proud to have produced such a statesman, such a leader, such a visionary, such a humanitarian, such a pioneer. We are proud that we produced the longest serving premier. We are proud that under his leadership housing, electricity, water and much more were revolutionized, which has redound to the benefit of all nationals, residents and visitors alike.

“Yes, we the people are proud to have given Nevis a leader who changed the landscape of our beautiful little paradise. We are proud that irrespective of his stature in life, irrespective of the fact that he held the highest seat of government on Nevis, irrespective of the fact that he reached such pinnacle in life, that despite his distinguished and illustrious career, he never, ever lost the common touch. In my estimation Mr. Amory possessed all of the qualities that befit a quality politician- humble, a quiet demeanor, pleasant, helpful, down to earth, loving, understanding, empathetic charismatic, and had a good sense of humor.”

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the NIA recalled that the former Premier was always full of life and it was not uncommon to hear persons recount experiences with him, not just as politician, leader, or Premier but as the “simple and personable man who would engage everyone”.

“All of Nevis will miss the Honourable Vance Amory. Vance had more family in Nevis than anybody else and we can all attest to that. We have lost a man in the Honourable Vance Amory the likes of whom we will not soon see again.”

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the NIA said, “I have always thanked him for helping me to understand my purpose. He was more than just a boss, he was a big brother, an uncle, a friend, and of course my beloved role model in the political arena…I sought every opportunity to tell him how grateful I was to him for giving me this opportunity to serve.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works in the NIA and area representative for St. Pauls said, “We came to celebrate the life of a man who came, who saw, who inspired and who conquered; the life of a man who we emulate and whose example others can follow. I believe we can agree that he has done his duty to his people and to his country.”

Deputy Premier, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, area representative for St. James’ also shared remarks at the special sitting.

“Vance Amory was good man, an honourable man. He can be seen as a trailblazer, a warrior, a true patriot, a proud citizen of this Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and those are qualities that we must all seek to emulate, qualities that will make this nation a much stronger, a much more vibrant nation.”

Condolences continue to pour in locally, regionally and internationally for the wife, children, relatives and friends of His Excellency the late Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory. At the age of 72 years he succumbed to illness on April 02, 2022 while in the United Kingdom.

The body of His Excellency arrived in the Federation on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 and will lie in state at the Parliamentary Chambers, Government Headquarters, Church Street, Basseterre, from Thursday 21 to Friday 22, April, 2022.