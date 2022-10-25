NIA Cabinet Ministers engage youths to discuss government’s programs, plans, for young persons

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 24, 2022) – Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley was pleased to have had the opportunity to engage directly with youth leaders on Nevis in critical dialogue, during the recently held Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Youth Forum.

Thirty-seven participants from 28 youth groups and associations from across the island attended the October 20, 2022 event, where they engaged in interactive discussion with the Premier and NIA Cabinet Ministers Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Hon. Eric Evelyn and Hon. Spencer Brand.

“I was very, very impressed with the turn-out and with the level of dialogue and discussion with the youth leaders of Nevis, the individuals who were there, and had an opportunity to participate for about four hours. I think it went extremely well.

“The youth leaders helped us to understand the challenges and help us understand what we can do better in terms of our youth, the areas of interest, and we have committed to working with them and to ensuring that we arrange next year a large-scale symposium for our youth as we try to position them at the very top of our developmental agenda,” said Premier Brantley.

Ms. Latoya Jones, Special Adviser in the Office of the Premier, organized the forum. During the opening remarks she said the forum was designed to get young persons involved in the government’s decision-making process, and to provide an avenue for networking among the groups.

“The Nevis Island Administration Youth Forum seeks to create an opportunity to encourage youth participation and to give our youth a voice. Our youth can present their ideas, issues and concerns directly to our leaders…The forum also provides an avenue for our leaders to give an insight into existing youth programs and to shed some light on future programs that would be beneficial for our youth,” she said.

Represented at the forum were religious groups, sports clubs, music, political, health and wellness, community, and humanitarian groups.

Each Government Minister outlined some of the programs and initiatives offered in their various ministries. They also highlighted some of the areas where employment opportunities exist within the public service. The youths were encouraged to take advantage of scholarships on offer and also to use their creativity and become entrepreneurs.