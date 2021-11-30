NIA: Financial assistance available for young persons to pursue Nursing

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 30, 2021) – – Young persons on Nevis are being encouraged to pursue the noble profession of Nursing, an area of study for which the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) provides financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.

“Let me make a further appeal to our people, particularly our young people, to take up nursing as a profession. I believe that it’s a noble calling and we continue to encourage our own people to go into nursing,” said Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Health in the NIA.

“The government continues to support financially those who wish to study Nursing, either through our own resources or through scholarships. We’ve had for example some of our nurses at our hospital who have gone to Taiwan under full scholarship procured by us to do Master’s programs. We have nurses who are even now outside the Federation in Jamaica and elsewhere doing Master’s program with assistance from the government, and we continue to support nurses who go to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St. Kitts to get their nursing qualifications.

“So it is one of those professions where you get help to go and train and then when you come back you’re guaranteed a job.”

Mr. Brantley was at the time speaking at his monthly press conference on November 25, 2021 where he informed that the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs welcomed two new nurses from the Philippines, who came via Suriname.

He emphasized the need for additional health professionals as the Alexandra Hospital continues to build out its nursing staff compliment. The Premier urged those persons seeking employment to consider nursing as a profession.

“Too many people are sitting down saying nothing happening, nothing is there, they have nothing to do, and here we have two nurses all the way from Philippines who have found Alexandra Hospital from Philippines. Well I’m sure if you’re from Brownhill or Stoney Grove you can find it even easier.

“Just do what you need to do, prepare yourself. The government is here to help you to prepare yourself, but you can’t simply sit back and complain. Step forward, prepare yourself- opportunities exist right here on the island of Nevis for our people who are minded to seize those opportunities,” he implored.