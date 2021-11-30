NTA issues updated expected cruise ship calls schedule for December

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 30, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has updated the number of cruise calls expected on Nevis during December for the November 2021 to March 2022 cruise season.

According to the schedule, the NTA is expecting three calls from Club Med 2, with the first scheduled for Saturday, December 04. The vessel which is expected to arrive on Saturday, December 04, on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18, has a passenger capacity of 392 with 214 crew.

The Seabourn Odyssey is scheduled make one call and is slated to arrive on Wednesday, December 08. The vessel’s passenger capacity is 540 with a crew of 330.

The Sea Dream 1 and Sea Dream 2 calls, though not yet confirmed, are expected to make a total of three calls. Both vessels have a passenger capacity of 110 and a crew of 100. The Sea Dream 1 and Sea Dream 2 are both scheduled for Friday, December 10 while the Sea Dream 2 is scheduled to return on Thursday, December 16.

The Star Flyer is expected to make two calls, the first on Sunday, December 12 and the second on Monday, December 27. The vessel has a passenger capacity of 170 with a crew of 72.

The Azamara Quest is expected to make one call scheduled for Tuesday, December 14. Its passenger capacity is 794 with a crew of 408.

The World Voyager is expected to make its inaugural on Nevis on Saturday, December 18, which will make it the second ship for the 2021/2022 cruise season to call on the island for the first time. The vessel has a passenger capacity of 200 with a crew of 125.

Two calls which were previously scheduled by Wind Surf were cancelled.

The NTA reminded that the schedule is subject to change and/or amendments, while all excursions will operate within a controlled bubble until further notice.