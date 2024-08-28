Government Information System issues notice regarding technical difficulties with NTv

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 28, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Government Information Service:

The Government Information Service wishes to inform the General Public that its television station (NTv) is currently experiencing some technical difficulties with its television broadcasting, this is due to a fault with its outside internet connections.

Please be informed that every effort is being made to have the situation rectified as soon as possible. We apologise to all of our viewers for the in convenience caused.