NIA investing $3.8 million to improve Butlers Village road infrastructure

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 27, 2021) – – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be investing $3.8 million dollars to enhance the road infrastructure in Butlers Village, St. James.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and Physical Planning in the NIA, spoke with residents from the area at a town hall meeting at the Butlers Community Centre on April 26 about the impending road rehabilitation project.

“I’m happy to say we are at this juncture because the government and the Cabinet have taken a decision that the time has come for the people of Butlers to see some improvement in their road infrastructure.

“The width of the road I am advised, will be between 16 and 17 feet, that is almost the width of the island main road. I am also told it is some 5200 feet in length, close to a mile of road work here in the Butlers area,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the Butlers Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project is a significant investment in the people of that area and the overall economy of Nevis. He said almost all of the financing for the project would directly impact the lives of nationals and residents.

“I believe this is a timely project on the island of Nevis. The budgeted amount is some $3.8 million, and in these difficult times that is a significant amount of money that the NIA is committed to spending on this project.

“I would say to you that over 90% of that financing will be placed in the hands of Nevisians. We believe that the masons, truckers, heavy equipment operators will be able to have some activity on this project,” he said.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Works, appealed to the residents of Butlers for patience and understanding during the road work.

“The community of Butlers is the most important stakeholder and beneficiary of this road project.

“We are appealing to you for your cooperation and understanding during the implementation of this project. Your village movements or traffic will be disrupted during the road rehabilitation project, utility services such as water and electricity will be temporarily disrupted during the reconstruction work, and some of your properties will be affected in terms of fences and encroachments.

“We are still gathering data about the properties that are along the route of the road project so your information and feedback even now will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of the Public Works Department outlined some of the technical aspects of the project so that residents would know what to expect during implementation of the project.

The Butlers Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project is set to commence within the next few weeks and is anticipated to greatly improve the environment of the village.