NIA Ministry of Finance Hosts Gala and Awards Ceremony to Celebrate Excellence in the Nevis Financial Services Industry

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 28, 2024)- Seventeen individuals and organizations were recognized for their exceptional efforts in shaping and advancing Nevis’ financial services sector at a Gala and Awards Ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on November 21.

The event, held at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, marked the 40th anniversary of the industry’s remarkable contributions to the island’s economy. The gala was themed “Honouring the Excellence of the Nevis International Financial Services Industry”.

The Posthumous Award remembered the forerunners of the Nevis International Financial Services Industry, honouring their legacy, vision, and foresight in the creation and expansion of the industry.

The first of these awards went to the Late Right Excellency the Honourable Sir Simeon Daniel, who is widely celebrated as the founding father of Modern Nevis. Sir Simeon was remembered for his partnership which led to the establishment of the framework for what has become a cornerstone of Nevis’ economic development. His foresight in tapping into international trade in services set the stage for an industry that now spans international business corporations, limited liability companies, international trusts, insurance, and banking services.

The late Honourable Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis, was also awarded for his instrumental role in expanding the industry during his 18 years in office. Under his leadership, Nevis grew into a globally recognized financial services hub. His visionary leadership laid the foundation for a thriving financial services sector, and his impact will benefit generations to come.

Awards were presented in several categories, recognizing outstanding contributions to the industry

The Long Service Award went to Angela Evelyn, Dolvin Nisbett, and Conrad Smithen Sr.

Receiving the Meritorious Service Award were Delvise Tross Perkins, Leta Manners, and Cleveland Williams.

Patricia Reid-Waugh, Agatha Jeffers-Gooden, Laurie Lawrence, and Ernie Dover received Excellence in Leadership Award.

Mario Novello, Jonathan Gopman, and David Neufeld received the Strategic Partnership Award; Hamilton Trust Company Limited received the Commitment to Regulatory Compliance Corporate Excellence Award; and the Pioneering Achievement Award went to Trident Trust Company, the island’s first corporate service provider.

The awards were presented by Premier and Minister of Finance the Honourable Mark Brantley, Deputy Governor General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Colin Dore.

The gala not only celebrated the achievements of the past but also underscored the commitment to ensuring the continued growth and success of Nevis’ financial services industry.