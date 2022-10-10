NIA Ministry of Human Resources announces vacancy for Training Officer II
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 10, 2022) – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the vacant post of Training Officer II.
The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), invites applications to fill the role of Training Officer II.
OVERVIEW
The Ministry of Human Resources is searching for a proactive, passionate, and resourceful individual to assist the Training Team in delivering exceptional learning and professional development services.
The successful candidate will contribute to the planning, organising, and evaluating of training programmes. The person will also have considerable accountability for processing scholarship applications as well as assisting with internal training programmes.
The aspirant must, therefore, be cognizant of the significance of positive working relationships, professional ethics, public service governance, and a Public Officer’s duty to serve generously.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The following is an excerpt of the responsibilities of Training Officer II:
- Lead in all scholarship-related matters
- Examine and file all scholarship announcement(s) and related correspondences received
- Construct scholarship notification for dissemination to all management and staff, and to the public
- Ensure that scholarship deadlines are agreed upon with colleagues in St. Kitts whenever applications are to be further processed by the St. Kitts Human Resources or Foreign Affairs Office
- Familiarise oneself with scholarship information in order to assist with general inquiries
- Develop new scholarship procedures as needed
- Forward applications to the appropriate department and/or embassy
- Communicate final decisions on scholarship applications to candidates
- Revive and resend scholarship notifications that have long standing deadlines
- Assist with publicising applicants’ experiences and achievements
- Manage Facebook and other social media content
- Educate Public Officers and the general public on scholarship opportunities and procedures
- Reports to the lead Training Officer
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Must be confidential and impartial; be able to build and maintain positive working relationships
- Computer literate; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; emotional intelligence
- Organised, time management, multitasking, and prioritization skills; reliable and proactive
- Customer service-oriented; be courteous and exude considerable levels of maturity
- Initiative, creative, self-motivated; analytical, and research-oriented
- At least three (3) years of work experience in a relative environment
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, or Business and Management or a related field
- Experienced in event planning, organising seminars or workshops; involvement in social activities
SALARY
The proposed salary scale is N33-N36.
LOCATION
Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (external applicants can request application forms via email) by October 19, 2022, to:
EMAIL: Mr. Edson Elliott at edson.elliott@niagov.com and carbon copy (Cc.) shanolamurreygill@niagov.com; or
MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. Edson Elliott, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site.
CONTACT NUMBER: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5161/5163