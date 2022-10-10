NIA Ministry of Human Resources announces vacancy for Training Officer II

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 10, 2022) – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the vacant post of Training Officer II.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), invites applications to fill the role of Training Officer II.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Human Resources is searching for a proactive, passionate, and resourceful individual to assist the Training Team in delivering exceptional learning and professional development services.

The successful candidate will contribute to the planning, organising, and evaluating of training programmes. The person will also have considerable accountability for processing scholarship applications as well as assisting with internal training programmes.

The aspirant must, therefore, be cognizant of the significance of positive working relationships, professional ethics, public service governance, and a Public Officer’s duty to serve generously.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following is an excerpt of the responsibilities of Training Officer II:

Lead in all scholarship-related matters

Examine and file all scholarship announcement(s) and related correspondences received

Construct scholarship notification for dissemination to all management and staff, and to the public

Ensure that scholarship deadlines are agreed upon with colleagues in St. Kitts whenever applications are to be further processed by the St. Kitts Human Resources or Foreign Affairs Office

Familiarise oneself with scholarship information in order to assist with general inquiries

Develop new scholarship procedures as needed

Forward applications to the appropriate department and/or embassy

Communicate final decisions on scholarship applications to candidates

Revive and resend scholarship notifications that have long standing deadlines

Assist with publicising applicants’ experiences and achievements

Manage Facebook and other social media content

Educate Public Officers and the general public on scholarship opportunities and procedures

Reports to the lead Training Officer

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Must be confidential and impartial; be able to build and maintain positive working relationships

Computer literate; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; emotional intelligence

Organised, time management, multitasking, and prioritization skills; reliable and proactive

Customer service-oriented; be courteous and exude considerable levels of maturity

Initiative, creative, self-motivated; analytical, and research-oriented

At least three (3) years of work experience in a relative environment

A Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, or Business and Management or a related field

Experienced in event planning, organising seminars or workshops; involvement in social activities

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33-N36.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (external applicants can request application forms via email) by October 19, 2022, to:

EMAIL: Mr. Edson Elliott at edson.elliott@niagov.com and carbon copy (Cc.) shanolamurreygill@niagov.com; or

MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. Edson Elliott, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site.

CONTACT NUMBER: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5161/5163