NIA offers amnesty for non-nationals

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2022) – The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry regarding an amnesty offered to non-nationals.

The Premier’s Ministry, through its Work Permits Office, is informing all non-nationals residing on Nevis who are in arrears of payment for Work Permits, annual Residency and Visa Extensions, that an amnesty will be put in place from Friday, July 01, until Friday, September 30, 2022, for all outstanding amounts owing to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

To encourage these individuals to regularize their status, the penalty for late application of Visa Extensions will be waived and no fees will be charged for persons who have been out of status until 2021.

Furthermore, the regular fee of $2,500.00 for Work Permits will be reduced to $1,000.00 and the regular fee for Annual Residence will be reduced to $750.00.

All are asked to note, however, that the regular fees of $600.00 for Temporary Residence without Work, and $500.00 for Residence Permit via Marriage remain the same.

A flat fee of $1,500.00 will be charged for outstanding time in its entirety up to December 31, 2019. There will be no charge for the years 2020 and 2021.

Persons who have already paid full cost on their Work Permits and Residencies will be exempted from payment in 2023.

Please note that the amnesty ends on Friday, September 30, 2022, and therefore all non-nationals are asked to come into the Premier’s Ministry and regularize their status before that date.