NIA offices close due to passage of TS Philippe

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 03, 2023)- The following is an announcement by the Office of the Premier of Nevis

Given the current weather conditions and anticipating that more torrential rain is expected due to the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe, the Nevis Island Administration advises that all government offices will close today October 03, at 12 noon.

We urge citizens and residents to continue to monitor official forecasts from our disaster management officials and to stay safe.