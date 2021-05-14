NIA pairs agriculture with tourism for exciting new initiative

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 14, 2021) – – The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), has launched the “Around the Garden Tour,” an initiative that creatively pairs Nevis’ agro industry with its tourism offerings.

During the opening ceremony at the tour farm at the Cades Bay Food Orchard on Thursday, May 13, 2021, Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), elaborated on the idea behind the initiative.

“This facility is a fruit orchard and our goal was to turn it into sort of a tourism product and marry it with agriculture…

“We sought to transform it into a tour that would allow persons to be able to see how certain fruits are grown. They will be able to get some of the health benefits of these fruits, sort of an education. Following that we’re able to give you a smoothie or some tea that would have been produced from items that are grown right here in Cades Bay,” he said.

The 30-minute tour will facilitate groups of five to ten persons who will be educated on the local foods grown on Nevis. Visitors to the fruit farm will also have the opportunity to pick and eat fruits right from the trees during the tour.

Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture in the NIA, implored persons to support the initiative, emphasizing it is not just for overseas tourists to enjoy.

“I want to encourage the locals to come as well and learn from what is being imparted here. This is a marvelous initiative and I wish it well and I want to wish the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Nevis Tourism Authority well.

“Also, I want other ministries to come on board with the tourism authority and come on board with the Ministry of Agriculture so we can have a collaborative effort and it will redound to the benefit of the island of Nevis,” he said.

Joining the launch tour on Thursday were several officials from the NIA, the NTA and Ministry of Agriculture, including Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the NIA; Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development; Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education; and Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer at the NTA.

The Cades Bay Food Orchard boasts a wide variety of fruits including mango, wax apple, pineapple, avocado, star fruit, bananas, plums and papaya.