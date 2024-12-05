NIA Realizes Exceptional Progress in Healthcare Sector and Plans for Further Advancements

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 05, 2024) –During the Nevis Island Assembly budget debate held on December 5, Senator the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), lauded the Ministry of Health for its remarkable achievements in 2023 and outlined ambitious plans for 2025, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare services and infrastructure in Nevis.

A centerpiece of the Ministry’s 2025 agenda is the completion of the Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project. Senator Nisbett acknowledged past delays but reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to completing the project.

“I take this time to fully acknowledge the delay of the Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project and take the opportunity to reaffirm my Ministry’s commitment to bringing the vision to fruition,” she stated.

“This commitment is evidenced by the EC$12 million budgeted for 2025. Now that we have secured the required BOQ [quantity surveying] documents, we have engaged the Republic of China (Taiwan) and other technical partners to propel this project forward.”

The expansion will house critical facilities, including the laboratory, radiology, physiotherapy units, an operating theatre, pharmacy, additional wards, and administrative spaces.

Senator Nisbett emphasized that the Ministry’s focus remains on delivering quality care, stating, “Our progress in health must be measured by the quality of care available, not in the number or size of buildings.”

The Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs, and Social Empowerment, has secured the second-highest ministerial allotment in the 2025 budget, with $48.7 million representing 18 percent of the total budget. This allocation reflects an increase from the 2024 budget and underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to healthcare.

The Honourable Minister pointed out that Health represents over 80 percent of the total budgetary allotment.

“At $48.7 million, representing 18 percent of the total budget, this significant allocation reflects our government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our citizens and advancing the social development of Nevis,” Senator Nisbett highlighted. “If we put this into a global context, we will see that… here in little Nevis, we are punching way above our weight class.”

Additionally, the Ministry surpassed its 2023 revenue projections, with actual collections of $1.82 million, exceeding the $1.64 million estimate by $184,465. Hospital revenue also significantly outperformed expectations, achieving $1.72 million- 87 percent above its projected target.

Senator Nisbett highlighted several achievements that illustrate the Ministry’s dedication to improving healthcare services, including diagnostic advancements where the Alexandra Hospital’s radiology department performed over 4,000 procedures by November 30, 1,133 ultrasounds, 2,348 X-rays, and 99 mammograms.

The operating theatre marked history with the Federation’s first-ever corneal transplant, alongside 29 eye surgeries in November alone.

The Ministry also launched impactful public health projects, including the inaugural Men’s Health Fair which engaged the community in men’s health awareness; the Youth Health Mentorship Project, which encourages teenagers to explore healthcare careers; and the launch of the Under the Scope Health Chronicles, a digital health magazine promoting awareness and education.

“These achievements, coupled with our commitment to completing the Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project, exemplify the Ministry’s dedication to ensuring Nevisians receive world-class healthcare services. Together, we are building a healthier, stronger Nevis,” stated the Honourable Nisbett.