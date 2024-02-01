NIA secures land purchase agreements to make way for construction on airport expansion project in 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 01, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is in the process of finalizing land purchase and exchange agreements with property owners affected by the planned Vance W. Amory International Airport (VAIA) expansion project, paving the way for construction to begin later in 2024.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley provided an update on the capital project during his January 30, 2024 press conference.

“I can tell you that we have given instructions that the necessary purchase and sale agreements be prepared since we have negotiated a price to acquire the lands in the area. So those lands that are on the mountainside of where the airport currently is, we have come to some agreement with landowners in that area so we are formalizing those now.

“The land that is headed toward Nisbet Plantation which would be required for the extension, we are working with the owner in terms of an exchange of property. We are seeking to ensure that he is properly compensated for his property so that we can move forward.”

The Premier further informed that the project’s architects are now completing their plans and the project consultants are finalizing the designs, which include changing the trajectory of the island main road in that area.

The Honourable Brantley also revealed that the NIA has revised the original plans that would have necessitated the relocation of a number of homes, buildings and restaurant on the ocean side of the project.

“That that is no longer the case and so those should not be affected by the new alignment that we are proposing, so that’s good news for those people,” he assured.

The consultants for the project, Perez Engineering Construction and Consulting Services Limited, are now residing in Nevis.

According to the Premier, “If all goes well we expect construction to start this year on what we propose to do there and we are hopeful to be able to come to the public with some concrete information in terms of financing and in terms of the plans.”

The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Special Advisor to the Premier on Investments, has indicated that the government will restart its series of public consultations in March of this year.

The airport expansion project will involve the enhancing and extension of the runway, new control tower, improved lighting and fencing, a fuel farm, new fire hall, improved parking apron, and modernizing of the airport terminal.