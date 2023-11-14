NIA signs contract for airport expansion project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 14, 2023)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has signed a contract with Perez Engineering Construction and Consulting Services Limited to undertake a project that will see the expansion and upgrade of the Vance W. Amory International Airport.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Finance on November 10, 2023.

The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis on Investment, said under this project the airport will get almost a complete overhaul to transform it into a larger and more modern first-class facility that will meet all international standards.

“The signing is significant because they are now our partners in this project. They will be compiling the work and executing and overseeing the work that needs to be done over the next couple of months,” he said.

“What is envisaged at this time at the Vance W. Amory International Airport includes the extension and resurfacing of the runway, installation of a new and improved lighting system, the construction of a fuel farm, the construction of a hangar, improvements to the terminal building, a brand new facility for our Fire Officers and the procurement of additional fire tenders and so forth.”

In addition, the parking apron will be upgraded to accommodate more parking spaces.

The runway will be expanded to the East and the West to have 5500 feet of runway.

The Special Advisor said the dialogue with the Nevisian public will continue as the government keeps them abreast of what is being done and solicit their input.

“In order to get the Nevisian public up to date as to what we’ll be doing we will conduct various consultations. I believe we have one scheduled for the first week of December that will be to roll out the project to the Nevisian public and garner the different comments and ideas that might be presented at that time.”

Lead Engineer and Founder of Perez Engineering Construction and Consulting Services Limited Mr. Leonardo Perez said he is pleased to continue the engagement with the Nevis Island Administration to move forward with the development of Nevis’ airport. He said the company will prepare a presentation in December that will outline many of the technical aspects of the airport expansion project.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Engineering Consultant Lucy Carrera Perez, Legal Advisor to the NIA Mrs. Hélène Lewis, and Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry Mr. Wakely Daniel.